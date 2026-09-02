The Nicosia municipality is set to hold a public consultation on the new local plan for the city centre on Friday.

“The aim of the consultation is to inform the public about the process of preparing the new local plan of Nicosia, as well as to record their views, positions and suggestions,” the municipality said.

The programme will include a presentation of the process for the preparation of the new local plan of Nicosia, as well as an open discussion, submission of questions, opinions and suggestions by residents.

The public consultation concerns the municipal districts of Nicosia, Aglandjia, Engomi and Ayios Dhometios.

“Your participation and active contribution to the consultation process is particularly important, as your views and suggestions will contribute to the formation of the new Nicosia local plan,” the municipality said.

The public consultation event will take place on September 4, 2026 at 6pm at the ”Melina Mercouri” Cultural Centre, L. Athinas and V. Georgiou II’, Nicosia 1016.