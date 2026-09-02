Limassol’s seafront will become an open-air gateway to the world of shipping on October 10, as the Thalassa festival returns with a full day of interactive activities aimed particularly at children and young people.

The fifth “Thalassa 2026” festival, jointly organised by the Shipping Deputy Ministry and Limassol municipality, will take place from 9am until 7pm at the Limassol Multifunctional Seaside Park, along the Molos promenade.

Held under the central message “Experience the sea – Get to know Shipping”, the festival is designed to bring the public closer to the sea and the maritime sector through creative, educational and hands-on experiences.

According to the organisers, particular emphasis will be placed on giving children and young people an enjoyable introduction to the many different aspects of shipping, while encouraging a broader maritime and environmental culture among the public.

The festival also seeks to present the sea not only as a place for leisure and sport, but as a source of education, employment and economic activity. Visitors will be able to explore the contribution of shipping and the blue economy, as well as the study and career opportunities available across the maritime sector.

The event was last held in 2024, when 43 organisations and public bodies took part in a programme combining education, entertainment and activities on and beside the water, according to the official account of the fourth festival.

That edition opened with the established “Run for Seafarers”, organised in cooperation with the International Transport Workers’ Federation, under the message “We run for the seafarers who bring the world to us”.

It also featured a swimming excursion at the ancient port of Amathus, five free cruises, jet ski races and a flyboard demonstration.

A procession of vessels from the Naval Command, the Port and Marine Police, the Fisheries Department and VTS Vasiliko Terminal formed part of the opening ceremony, while the day concluded with a concert by Greek singer-songwriter Kostis Maraveyas.

The 2026 edition follows Limassol’s hosting of European Maritime Day in May, another event jointly organised by the Shipping Deputy Ministry and Limassol municipality, together with the European Commission.

The detailed programme and the participating organisations for Thalassa 2026 are expected to be announced closer to the event.