Columbia Steak House, part of Columbia Restaurants, will host “An Evening with Purpose” on Thursday, September 24, 2026, bringing together a specially created dining experience and live music in support of the “One Dream One Wish” Association. Net proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Association.

September marks Gold Month, the international childhood cancer awareness month, giving the evening particular significance as guests come together in support of children and young people affected by cancer, leukaemia and other serious blood diseases.

Founded in Cyprus in November 1997 by parents and friends of children affected by these illnesses, One Dream One Wish has been supporting children, young people and their families for almost three decades. Its work focuses on fulfilling the wishes of children affected by cancer, providing financial assistance to their families and offering psychological support to children and those closest to them.

For the evening, the culinary team at Columbia Steak House has created an exclusive set menu, with dinner priced at €140 per person. La Maison Du Vin joins the initiative as the Official Wine Sponsor, supporting the wine offering for the evening.

Guests will also enjoy a live performance by the talented Christina Averkiou, accompanying an evening designed around good food, music and, above all, support for an important cause.

“September gives us an important opportunity to raise awareness and show our support for children and families affected by cancer. Through ‘An Evening with Purpose’, we want to bring our guests together and contribute meaningfully to the work of One Dream One Wish, an Association that has supported families in Cyprus for almost three decades. We are proud that Columbia Steak House and Columbia Restaurants can play a part in this effort,” said Stefanos Karageorgiou, Operations Manager of Columbia Plaza.

For reservations and further information, please call: +357 25 321 800 or contact Columbia Steak House via WhatsApp.