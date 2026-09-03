Cyprus and the United Kingdom are expected to finalise a new strategic dialogue by the end of the year, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Thursday following talks in London.

Kombos met the UK’s Under Secretary for Europe, Lord Stewart Wood, at the Foreign Office, with discussions covering bilateral relations, the British bases in Cyprus and the Cyprus problem.

Speaking after the meeting, Kombos said the two sides had confirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral ties, building on discussions held during his previous visit to London in July.

He said the strategic dialogue between the two countries had now been “decided and finalised” and was expected to take place towards the end of the year, with preparations also discussed on Thursday.

Particular attention was given to issues concerning the British Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus.

Kombos said the two sides revisited matters raised during previous contacts, while Cyprus also presented new issues. Nicosia is seeking to establish an institutionalised and structured dialogue aimed at resolving a range of outstanding matters connected to the bases.

“This was raised on our side and we are awaiting the finalisation of a date for the start of precisely such a dialogue,” he said.

The latest developments in the Cyprus problem were also discussed, with Kombos briefing Wood on Nicosia’s approach following the recent visit of the UN Secretary-General to Cyprus and on the efforts of his personal envoy.

He reiterated Cyprus’ willingness to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible on the basis of the agreed framework.

Kombos also called for the UK’s “active and consistent assistance and support” in efforts on the Cyprus problem, highlighting Britain’s role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The two sides agreed to remain in contact over the Cyprus problem, bilateral relations and regional developments.