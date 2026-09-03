The House health committee pressed for expedited action on staffing and oncology services at Limassol general hospital during a visit on Thursday.

Committee chair Savia Orphanidou said four specialties required by the hospital needed to be addressed and called for the upgrading of its haematology clinic with additional doctors and nursing staff.

She also called for the development of cancer treatment services, including the possibility of the hospital eventually carrying out bone marrow transplants using either the patient’s own cells or cells from a donor.

“We expect you to proceed with all measures and to immediately resolve these problems,” Orphanides told the state health services organisation (Okypy).

Okypy board chairman Marinos Kallis said the organisation was aware of the problems and had already put solutions and timetables in place.

He said Okypy had spent more than €250 million on infrastructure and equipment over the past three years.

“We have completed the recovery plan on time and are also moving forward with the other projects, which we will have finished by 2027,” Kallis assured.

The committee was also told that development projects at Limassol general were expected to be completed by the end of next year, according to Okypy.

Orphanidou said the committee wanted to prioritise cancer treatment and expected approval for the German oncology centre to perform bone marrow transplants using cells from a donor.

The centre’s chief executive Professor Nikolaos Zampoglou welcomed the committee’s interest but said some problems required immediate solutions

The centre’s chief executive Professor Nikolaos Zampoglou welcomed the committee’s interest but said some problems required immediate solutions.

Zampoglou explained that rising costs in Limassol were making it difficult to meet employees’ demands, while the degradation of services at the social insurance services was creating further difficulties for the institute.

“Good will from everyone is needed to find solutions,” he remarked.

Zampoglou said improvements to health services should focus on patients and their needs.

He also welcomed the creation of the patients’ ombudsman, saying it would make things easier for both patients and healthcare providers.