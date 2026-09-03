Unlike markets where growth is mainly driven by local player demand, Cyprus has developed a different role in the iGaming ecosystem. The island has become a base for operators, technology providers, game studios, affiliate companies, and other iGaming industry businesses serving customers across multiple jurisdictions.

This concentration of iGaming companies created a strong competitive environment, where technology infrastructure plays a central role. Companies operating from Cyprus often need to support multiple brands, products, and markets simultaneously, making flexibility and scalability essential parts of their technology strategy.

Gamingtec is one example of a B2B iGaming technology provider supporting operators with this type of infrastructure. The company develops turnkey solutions that combine the core components required to run an online iGaming business, including sportsbook and casino.

Operating across multiple regulated environments, Gamingtec has built its technology with different market requirements in mind. Across the Gamingtec group, licensed entities operate in jurisdictions including Portugal, Poland, Mexico, Curaçao, the Isle of Man and Anjouan, supporting operators as they expand across multiple markets, subject to each operator obtaining and maintaining the licences and regulatory approvals required in the relevant jurisdiction.

A turnkey platform built for multi-market iGaming operations

Gamingtec’s turnkey platform combines the main components required to operate an online gambling business within a single infrastructure. It brings together casino, sportsbook, payments, CRM, analytics, and player management tools, allowing operators to manage different parts of their business through one connected system.

The casino solution provides access to more than 10,000 games, including slots, live dealer tables, table games, crash games, and instant-win products. Through integrations with multiple content providers, operators can build a flexible casino portfolio and adapt their offering to different player preferences.

The sportsbook covers more than 125 sports and over 210,000 monthly pre-match and live events. The solution supports major sports categories such as football, basketball, tennis, and MMA, alongside esports and virtual sports. More than 5,000 daily virtual sports events help operators maintain betting activity beyond traditional live competitions.

All key operations are managed through the platform’s Player Account Management (PAM) system. PAM acts as the central layer connecting sportsbook and casino activity, handling player registration, deposits, bonuses, and other customer data.

By centralising these functions, operators are provided with a complete view of player activity across different products. This makes it easier to personalise campaigns, analyse behaviour patterns, and manage the player lifecycle from acquisition to retention.

Retention tools for long-term player engagement

Gamingtec’s platform includes effective retention tools across, including cashback campaigns, free bets, and personalised promotions. These features allow operators to create targeted incentives based on player behaviour and activity levels.

Sportsbook engagement is supported through features such as Betbuilder, which allows users to combine multiple betting markets within a single match, and Comboboost, which adds additional value to accumulator bets. Live statistics and in-play features further enhance the betting experience by giving users more reasons to stay active during events.

Payments and market adaptability

For international operators, payment infrastructure is one of the most important elements of a scalable platform. Different markets have different payment preferences, transaction requirements, and operational processes, making flexibility essential.

Gamingtec’s turnkey platform allows operators to integrate payment solutions based on their target markets while supporting secure transaction management, fraud prevention processes, and financial reporting.

The platform infrastructure is PCI DSS compliant and includes tools designed to help operators manage deposits, withdrawals, and payment operations efficiently as they scale.

As Cyprus continues to strengthen its position as an iGaming hub, for iGaming companies it’s essential to find a technology appropriate to the brand and easily adaptable to various jurisdictions. Gamingtec’s turnkey platform brings together the systems required to manage international growth, allowing operators to expand their products, adapt to new markets, and maintain operational control as their business develops.

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