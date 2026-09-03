KONSTRUNDA: IKEA brings art into every home with new limited-edition collection

IKEA presents the new KONSTRUNDA limited collection, a collection that brings contemporary art and creative design closer to everyday life through a collaboration with seven creators from different countries and creative disciplines. True to its philosophy that good design should be accessible to everyone, IKEA transforms distinctive creative ideas into objects that can find a place in every home.

KONSTRUNDA brings together seven creators from different countries, cultures and creative disciplines, each bringing their own perspective to the collection. They explore new ideas, materials, colours and forms, creating objects that combine aesthetics with functionality.

Among the KONSTRUNDA creators is designer and visual artist Akanksha Deo, who draws inspiration from Indian textiles, and product designer Andu Masebo, whose experience spans woodworking, metalwork and ceramics. Lisa Reiser brings her own approach to form and detail to the collection, drawing on her experience with glass, ceramics and metal, while interior designer Emanuele Stamuli explores the relationship between art and space.

Creative duo Ingrid Leander Berg and Igor Holtermann also approach the collection through their own perspective on the relationship between art and space, while award-winning Swedish designer Lisa Hilland, with more than 20 years of experience in design, completes the group of seven creators. Diverse backgrounds, techniques and creative approaches come together in a collection where each creator leaves their own distinctive mark.

From decorative items and vases to side tables, stools, rugs, mirrors and cushion covers, every KONSTRUNDA piece has its own distinctive identity. The collection offers new ways to bring colour, character and creativity into our spaces, demonstrating how aesthetics, functionality and affordability can coexist.

Through KONSTRUNDA, IKEA continues to redefine what accessible design means, making space for diverse creative voices and bringing contemporary art closer to everyday life and into more homes.

The KONSTRUNDA limited collection will be available exclusively at IKEA.cy from September 2026.

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