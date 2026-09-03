The labour ministry on Thursday announced that it will be carrying out nationwide inspections to combat illegal employment in the industrial sector throughout the month of September.

It said that the campaign aims to raise awareness of undeclared work and ensure compliance with basic employment regulations concerning matters such as the minimum wage, working hours and days off within the sector.

It added that if undeclared workers are identified, an administrative fine of €1,000 will be imposed for each employee for the month in which the offence is detected.

If an offence is found to be repeated within two years, the amount increases to €2,000, and to €3,000 for the third time.

In the event that the period of non-compliance is found to be longer, the fine will be multiplied by the actual number of months.

The ministry reiterated that the Cyprus-wide helpline 77778577 accepts anonymous or named complaints and reports regarding undeclared employment or violations of job contracts.