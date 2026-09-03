Paphos municipality has signed a €962,729 contract, plus VAT, for the construction and repair of pavements across the city, the municipality said on Thursday.

The contract was signed with Charalambidis S. Petros & Bros Ltd as part of a wider plan to improve the city’s road and pedestrian infrastructure.

Mayor Angelos Onesiforos said the works would be carried out gradually across Paphos, with an emphasis on improving pedestrian safety and residents’ quality of life.

The municipality said the project would make the city’s pedestrian infrastructure safer and more accessible for residents and visitors.