Several companies listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday announced upcoming meetings of their respective boards of directors, in order to examine their financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Logicom Public Ltd announced that its board of directors will meet on September 15, 2026, to examine, inter alia, the interim unaudited financial statements of the group and the company for the period ended June 30, 2026.

Constantinou Bros Hotels Plc informed the market that a meeting of its board of directors has been scheduled for September 30, 2026, to deal with the examination of the six-month results for the period ended June 30, 2026, along with other topics.

King’s Head Development Plc confirmed via an official letter that a meeting of its board of directors has been convened for September 30, 2026.

The board of King’s Head Development Plc will consider the company’s six-month results for the half-year ended June 30, 2026, as well as other matters.

Paphos Stone C. Estates Plc similarly informed investors that its board of directors will meet on September 30, 2026, to evaluate the company’s six-month financial results for the period ended June 30, 2026, alongside additional agenda items.

Layster Investments Plc announced that its board of directors is scheduled to convene on September 30, 2026, for the purpose of examining the company’s six-month results for the period ended June 30, 2026, together with other corporate issues.