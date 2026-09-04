Cyprus AI strategy needs measurable results, CCS says

The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) has submitted 33 recommendations to strengthen Cyprus’ National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2032, calling for a greater focus on turning its ambitions into measurable and practical results.

The professional and independent non-profit organisation said its proposals had been submitted as part of the public consultation on the national strategy, while welcoming the publication of the framework as an important step towards a coordinated national approach to artificial intelligence.

The CCS also expressed its appreciation for Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides and the members of the National AI Taskforce for their work in developing the strategy.

The organisation said it had submitted its recommendations in a constructive spirit, recognising the extensive work already carried out in preparing the strategy.

It also said it was ready to contribute to its implementation through participation by its representatives in the authorities, bodies and committees expected to be established under the strategy, a role it said it was formally seeking.

The central objective of the proposals is to strengthen implementation and ensure Cyprus moves from an AI strategy to practical delivery.

The CCS said the existing strategy already provided a broad framework covering governance, data, infrastructure, skills, responsible AI and economic development.

Its recommendations therefore focused primarily on implementation and on ensuring that the strategy produces tangible results for citizens, businesses, public administration and the wider economy.

The 33 recommendations cover sustainable multi-year funding, project implementation and accountability, AI infrastructure, data governance, public procurement, workforce development, economic impact, regulatory readiness, accessibility, equality and the governance of emerging technologies such as generative AI and AI agents.

Among its key proposals, the CCS called for a single, costed national AI implementation plan setting out the investments required, sources of funding, implementation timetables and expenditure for the strategy’s main programmes.

It also called for clearer accountability within the proposed AI governance structure, raising questions over who would ultimately be responsible for implementation, who would control the implementation budget, who would intervene when projects failed to deliver expected results and who would be accountable if national AI targets were not achieved.

The CCS further proposed using public procurement as a tool for driving AI innovation, arguing that the government could act as an early customer for Cypriot startups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Such an approach, it said, could help companies secure customers, validate their solutions and develop products capable of subsequently being expanded into international markets.

The organisation also called for a broader approach to measuring the economic impact of the strategy.

Rather than relying heavily on headline indicators such as the creation of unicorn companies, it recommended measuring AI-related exports, revenue, intellectual property developed in Cyprus, private investment, high-productivity employment and the commercialisation of research.

On skills, the CCS proposed breaking down the strategy’s target of around 3,000 AI professionals into different categories of expertise.

It said Cyprus needed to understand not only how many people were being trained but whether the economy was developing the researchers, AI engineers, data professionals, applied AI specialists and sector-specific talent it required.

The organisation also highlighted the rapid development of generative AI and AI agents, calling for a dedicated national governance framework.

Such a framework should address the use of large language models within government, confidential information, AI agents capable of taking actions, model reliability, copyright, synthetic content, deepfakes and human oversight.

Particular attention was also given to human-centred AI, with recommendations including algorithmic bias assessments, initiatives to improve AI literacy and skills, accessibility requirements for citizen-facing AI services and greater participation by women and under-represented groups in AI training programmes.

The CCS also called for stronger representation of equality mechanisms and people with disabilities within national AI governance.

The organisation said the ultimate success of the national AI strategy should not be judged by the number of initiatives, pilot projects or programmes launched.

Instead, it said success should be measured through higher productivity, better public services, a stronger AI workforce, successful technology companies, increased exports, commercialised research, trustworthy AI deployment and measurable economic and social value.

It should be noted that the Cyprus Computer Society is the professional, scientific and independent non-profit organisation representing the information technology sector in Cyprus.

It promotes issues including professional standards, digital literacy, digital skills, education and research, and represents the views of its more than 1,500 members to national authorities on strategic information technology issues.

The organisation also participates in European and other projects, developing multilateral cooperation with academic institutions, government bodies, public and private organisations and non-governmental organisations.

Working with relevant stakeholders and volunteers, it organises activities, events and competitions for IT professionals, educators, students, pupils and others interested in information technology.