Cyprus sets out ambitious roadmap for artificial intelligence

Cyprus recently unveiled its National AI Strategy 2032, setting out an ambitious long-term roadmap intended to transform public administration, strengthen economic competitiveness and position the country as a trusted regional hub for artificial intelligence.

Rather than presenting artificial intelligence simply as another digital technology, the strategy describes AI as a national capability that will increasingly underpin economic growth, public services and long-term resilience, arguing that the question is no longer whether countries will adopt AI, but whether they will do so deliberately and under their own governance frameworks or become dependent on technologies developed elsewhere.

The document places Cyprus’ ambitions against a rapidly expanding global market, citing international forecasts that expect AI to grow from a market worth $189 billion in 2023 to $4.8 trillion by 2033, while highlighting expectations that AI and automation will reshape businesses across almost every sector during the coming decade.

For Cyprus, whose economy remains overwhelmingly services-based, the strategy argues that this transformation represents both an opportunity and a vulnerability, because industries such as financial services, tourism, legal services, shipping and professional services depend heavily on data, digital interaction and knowledge-intensive work.

The government’s vision is that by 2032 Cyprus will become the leading trusted AI hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, serving as a reliable European jurisdiction for AI-enabled services and acting as a bridge between the European Union and neighbouring regions.

Central to that ambition is the concept of “AI sovereignty”, which does not mean technological isolation but ensuring Cyprus retains control over critical infrastructure, valuable datasets, governance and skills while working with international partners where greater scale is required.

The strategy repeatedly stresses that AI should augment rather than replace people, promising that high-impact systems will remain subject to human oversight, transparency, accountability and safeguards consistent with European legislation, particularly the EU AI Act and the General Data Protection Regulation.

Much of the document focuses on government itself, where the goal is to move beyond today’s digital public services towards what it calls “intelligent governance”, using trustworthy AI to deliver faster, more personalised and proactive services while maintaining citizens’ privacy, security and freedom of choice.

Among the headline targets is reaching 75 per cent AI adoption by 2032, reducing citizen waiting times by 40 per cent, creating a more consistent customer experience across government and placing Cyprus among Europe’s top ten countries for digital and AI skills.

Citizens would eventually interact with advanced multilingual AI assistants capable of learning from approved interactions, anticipating requests and providing around-the-clock support through their preferred communication channels, while businesses would benefit from more seamless digital dealings with government through a proposed Digital Company 2.0 initiative.

Behind those public-facing ambitions lies a strong emphasis on infrastructure.

The strategy argues that data is the foundation of effective AI, yet acknowledges that information held by public bodies remains fragmented, governed by inconsistent standards and often collected only for operational purposes rather than wider analytical use.

For that reason, it describes the development of a National Data Policy and a National Data Governance Framework as prerequisites for successful AI adoption rather than parallel initiatives.

The document also envisages significant investment in computing capacity.

Although Cyprus enjoys 95.5 per cent fibre coverage, nationwide 5G connectivity and expanding digital public services, it acknowledges that the country still lacks sufficient AI-ready data centres and computing infrastructure, while the government’s hybrid cloud platform remains under procurement.

Implementation of that government cloud infrastructure is expected to begin in September 2026, with the first cloud architecture completed by December 2026 and three government applications migrated by March 2027, laying the foundations for shared AI services across ministries.

Those common services would include multilingual communication systems, document processing, identity verification, conversational AI, policy knowledge engines and decision-support tools designed to avoid duplication across government.

The strategy also proposes 16 flagship transformation projects, including a unified government knowledge assistant, intelligent healthcare coordination, smarter public procurement and fraud detection, a digital company portal, a personalised citizen portal, tourism demand forecasting, labour market intelligence and AI-assisted maritime operations.

Governance forms another major pillar of the plan.

A proposed National AI Authority would oversee implementation and compliance while ministries retain responsibility for their own services, supported by an interministerial council, specialist committees, a Government Innovation Hub, AI Centres of Excellence and national testing environments.

Beyond government, the strategy identifies priority sectors where Cyprus believes AI can deliver the greatest economic impact, including financial services, healthcare, tourism, legal services, education, shipping, entrepreneurship and the wider innovation ecosystem.

Skills development is treated as equally important as technology.

The roadmap proposes AI education in schools, specialist training for engineers and public officials, large-scale workforce reskilling and measures to attract international AI talent to Cyprus.

The strategy is equally clear, however, that Cyprus is not starting from a position of complete readiness.

Despite strong digital connectivity, enterprise AI adoption stands at 9.3 per cent, well below the European Union average of about 20 per cent, while basic digital skills across the population also remain below the bloc’s average.

The document also identifies shortages of specialist AI expertise, fragmented institutional data, limited domestic computing capacity and the danger of what it describes as “AI theatre”, where numerous pilot projects generate publicity without delivering measurable impact.

Rather than presenting these issues as barriers, the strategy frames them as areas requiring sustained political commitment, coordinated governance and long-term investment if Cyprus is to compete with countries such as Estonia and Finland, whose experiences informed parts of the roadmap.

Ultimately, the strategy sets out a vision that reaches well beyond introducing AI software into government departments.

It seeks to reshape the country’s digital infrastructure, regulatory environment, workforce, research ecosystem and public services over the next seven years, while attempting to balance innovation with trust, security and European values.

Whether those ambitions are realised will depend less on the breadth of the document itself than on the successful implementation of the many projects, institutions and reforms it proposes, an undertaking whose full implications extend far beyond what can be captured in a single article.