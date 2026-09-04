Eurobank has updated its 2026 financial calendar, setting dates for its remaining results announcements and the payment of an interim dividend.

The Greek banking group said its next scheduled financial update would be its nine-month 2026 results on October 29, followed by the newly added dates for its interim dividend.

The cut-off date for payment of the 2026 interim dividend will be December 7, while December 8 will be the record date for determining eligible beneficiaries.

The interim dividend payment date has been set for December 11.

Eurobank had previously scheduled its first-half results for July 30 and will announce its full-year 2026 results on a date to be specified at a later time.

The updated calendar follows an earlier announcement made on June 3, 2026.

The bank’s latest financial results showed €738 million in net profit for the first half of 2026, while adjusted net profit reached €776 million, an annual increase of 9.2 per cent.

Eurobank’s Cyprus operations contributed €231m in adjusted net profit, although this was 7.7 per cent lower than in the first half of 2025.

The group’s non-Greek operations, comprising Cyprus and Bulgaria, generated €361m in adjusted net profit, representing 46.5 per cent of group profitability.

Eurobank chief executive Fokion Karavias said the group had continued to perform strongly despite geopolitical uncertainty and renewed tensions in the Middle East.

“Despite persistent geopolitical uncertainty and renewed tensions in the Middle East, the economies of our core markets have remained on a solid growth trajectory,” Karavias said.

“In Cyprus and Bulgaria, economic sentiment and growth remain also robust,” he added.

Eurobank has also raised €600m through a seven-year green senior preferred bond, with demand reaching about €1.4 billion, or roughly 2.5 times the amount offered.

The bond carries a 4.125 per cent annual coupon and matures on September 8, 2033, while the bank can redeem it at par from September 8, 2032.

Foreign investors accounted for about 90 per cent of demand, with more than 65 investor accounts participating.

Separately, 6,555,561 new Eurobank shares issued following the exercise of management and staff stock options are due to begin trading on Euronext Athens today.

The shares followed a €1.44m increase in share capital, with the options exercised at €0.23 per share and each new share carrying a nominal value of €0.22.