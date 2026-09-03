Eurobank completes €1.44m capital increase from options

Eurobank has confirmed that 6,555,561 new ordinary shares, created through the exercise of stock options by management and staff, will begin trading on Euronext Athens on Friday, September 4.

The announcement follows the bank’s earlier disclosure that 231 beneficiaries had exercised options under the second, third, fourth and fifth series of its eighth stock option plan.

The beneficiaries comprise members of Eurobank’s management and personnel, as well as employees of affiliated companies meeting the relevant legal criteria.

The bank said Euronext Athens approved the admission of the new shares to trading on September 2, paving the way for trading to begin on Friday.

The new shares arose from a €1.44 million increase in Eurobank’s share capital, following the exercise of the stock options at €0.23 per share.

Each new share has a nominal value of €0.22.

The difference between the exercise price and nominal value is reflected in the bank’s share premium account.

The relevant increase was approved by Eurobank’s board on August 28, 2026 and was subsequently registered with Greece’s General Commercial Register on September 1 under registration code 6156902.

Following the increase, Eurobank’s total share capital stands at €794,193,255.46, divided into 3,609,969,343 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of €0.22 each.

The bank had previously said that the 231 beneficiaries exercised all the options available to them in the relevant tranches between July 23 and August 3.

Across the four series, 6,555,561 options were exercised, with each option corresponding to one new share.

The total amount paid in cash for the new shares was €1,507,779.03.

The stock option scheme was originally approved in 2020 by the general meeting of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings, which was subsequently absorbed by Eurobank on December 12, 2025.

Eurobank’s general meeting on October 22, 2025 decided that the plan would continue following the absorption.

The options were granted through a series of board decisions between June 2021 and June 2025, followed by a further Eurobank board decision on June 26, 2026.

The scheme is intended to align the interests of management and staff with those of the bank, while giving beneficiaries a direct financial interest in Eurobank’s longer-term performance.

The 2026 second series covered 2,490,428 exercisable rights, while the third covered 2,454,726.

The fourth series provided for 828,634 rights and the fifth for 781,773.

The bank’s board had also certified on August 28 that payment for the capital increase had been completed in accordance with Greek company law.

That certification was registered with the General Commercial Register on September 1 under registration code 6157039.

The newly issued shares will also be entered in the records of Euronext Securities Athens and credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts and portfolios through Greece’s Dematerialised Securities System.

Eurobank said that, from September 4, the total number of its listed shares traded on Euronext Athens will rise to 3,609,969,343.

The latest announcement therefore confirms the timetable for the new shares following the bank’s earlier statement that it would separately inform investors of the precise admission date.

The exercise of the options forms part of Eurobank’s wider remuneration structure for management and personnel, with the scheme providing beneficiaries with an ownership stake linked to the bank’s future performance.