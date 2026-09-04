The funeral of Ismail Kurt, the first Cypriot confirmed to have died as a result of the sinking of a ferry off the coast of Kyrenia on Sunday, was held at the Nicosia Turkish Cypriot ceremony, on the capital’s northern outskirts, on Friday.

Kurt was the ninth person to have died as a result of the accident, with his body having been recovered from the wreckage of the ferry on Wednesday night. Since then, the number of confirmed dead has risen to 12.

The funeral was attended by Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, ‘prime minister’ Unal Ustel, his deputy Fikri Ataoglu, opposition party CTP leader Sila Usar Incirli, and a number of other dignitaries.