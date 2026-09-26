Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) made financial history earlier this week when its market capitalisation soared past $1 trillion for the first time on Monday, firmly placing the company in an elite tier of global chipmakers.

The semiconductor giant’s stock rallied 9.6 per cent during Monday’s trading session to hit a record high of $613.50 per share.

The historic surge underscores soaring investor optimism surrounding the company’s expanding role in artificial intelligence computing infrastructure, where it continues to challenge industry rivals with its high-performance hardware solutions.

This monumental milestone reflects broader market confidence in the firm’s long-term growth trajectory and strategic positioning within the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

As demand for advanced processors continues to accelerate across global tech sectors, market analysts view the trillion-euro valuation as a powerful validation of the chipmaker’s competitive momentum and technological advancements.