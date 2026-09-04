The labour ministry on Friday announced that it will be hiring 45 new fixed-term employees to move forward with the implementation of the pension reform, which it hopes to execute at the beginning of next year.

It said that the positions included five positions for the performance of the duties of social insurance officers, with salaries ranging between the A8, A10 and A11 grades, based on the payment scheme for civil servants, as well as 40 positions for assistant insurance officers with salaries set to range between the A2, A5 and A7 grades.

The period employment will be up to 28 months.

Officers are required to have obtained a university degree and will be placed in offices of the social insurance service in Nicosia.

Meanwhile, assistant insurance officers will be placed in social insurance service offices throughout Cyprus, depending on the needs of the service.

According to the income scale for civil servants, the entry-level remuneration A1 stands at €15,100 to €17,200 per year, amounting to €1,322 to €1,644 respectively.

In A8, annual earnings begin at €24,500 climb to €45,800 at the highest, while monthly salaries range from €2,101 to €3,818.

In the highest A16 scale, salaries start at €71,000 and reach up to €99,200, with monthly earnings ranging €6,768 to €8,266.