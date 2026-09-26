Police arrested two men, aged 23 and 21, on Friday night as part of an investigation into suspected poaching in the Paphos district.

According to police, searches of the two suspects’ homes and premises uncovered dead wild birds, a hunting shotgun and other evidence believed to be connected to poaching.

Members of the anti-poaching unit, working with other police officers, carried out an operation in the Paphos district following information about suspected poaching.

At around 11pm, officers spotted a car being driven through a field, with the driver using the vehicle to chase a hare.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle for checks, the driver accelerated in an attempt to escape. Officers eventually managed to stop the car and checked the three people inside, a 23-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 26 live cartridges for a double-barrelled hunting shotgun, as well as three spent cartridges from double-barrelled and single-barrelled hunting shotguns.

Further searches at the homes and premises of the two men uncovered a number of dead wild birds, which were seized.

Police also found three plastic bags containing a quantity of dark-coloured meat. Investigations are continuing to establish the species of animal from which the meat came.

Officers additionally found a double-barrelled hunting shotgun, an iron trap believed to be used for trapping animals, a makeshift system for playing bird calls, 15 one-litre containers of pesticide, two metal detectors and an electric shock device.

Two mobile phones belonging to the suspects were also seized for examination. Police said they appeared to contain photographs and videos believed to be connected to poaching.

The 23-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested and remanded in custody while the case is investigated.

The 19-year-old woman was released after no evidence emerged linking her to the suspected poaching.

Polis Chrysochous police station is continuing investigations.