Police arrested 12 people for offences including assault, carrying a knife and drink driving during overnight operations across Cyprus.

According to a police statement, officers stopped 815 vehicles and checked 1,052 people travelling in them.

Police also carried out checks at 57 establishments as part of efforts to tackle unlawful activity, resulting in 13 violations.

During traffic checks, 362 violations were issued for various offences, while a further 12 suspected traffic offences are under investigation. Ten vehicles were impounded as part of the police operations.

Of the traffic reports issued, 128 concerned speeding and 23 drink driving, while one case of driving under the influence of drugs was recorded.

Police carried out 307 alcohol tests on drivers and six drug tests.