Cyprus has an adult obesity rate of 15.5 per cent, slightly below the European Union average of 16.3 per cent, according to data published by Eurostat on Friday.

The highest obesity rates in the EU were recorded in Malta, at 26.6 per cent, followed by Latvia at 24.6 per cent and Finland at 23.2 per cent.

Italy recorded the lowest rate, at 7 per cent, followed by Greece at 12.8 per cent and Romania at 12.9 per cent.

Obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. A further 35.4 per cent of the EU population was classified as pre-obese, with a BMI of between 25 and 30.

Men recorded a higher obesity rate than women, at 17.4 per cent compared with 15.3 per cent.

By contrast, 2.9 per cent of women were underweight, compared with 1 per cent of men.