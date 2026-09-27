Iran’s armed forces are prepared for any renewed U.S. attacks, state media quoted army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia saying on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump said he rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting.

Akraminia said Iran’s armed forces were fully prepared for confrontation and warned that the US would suffer greater damage if it launched another attack on his country.

Separately, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said the war was at a critical and decisive stage, adding that Tehran would not accept a situation in which it was unable to trade while foreign powers used the region’s strategic waterways.

“If Iran cannot trade, if Iran cannot live, no one will be able to trade or live. The Strait of Hormuz is the strait of our dignity and honour, and it will not be allowed for the country’s enemies to use this major logistical chokepoint while the Iranian people are deprived.”