Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been arrested over a series of traffic and criminal offences following a police chase in Limassol on Thursday morning, during which officers fired warning shots.

The two suspects, both Turkish – Cypriot, are expected to appear before Limassol district court on Saturday for a remand hearing.

According to a police statement issued on Friday, bicycle police officers carrying out traffic checks at around 10.40am on Thursday attempted to stop a vehicle that did not have a front registration plate.

The driver initially complied but then allegedly accelerated towards the officers, putting them at risk. Police said he continued driving recklessly and dangerously, failing to stop at junctions, running traffic lights and other road signs and colliding with parked vehicles.

During attempts to stop the car, officers fired warning shots. The driver initially brought the vehicle to a halt but then allegedly accelerated towards police officers again before continuing to flee.

During the pursuit, which was captured and posted on social media, both the driver and passenger allegedly threw objects at police vehicles following them, damaging the windscreen of one police car.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a traffic light and came to a stop. Police said the two occupants then allegedly attacked officers as they approached the vehicle and were arrested.

A subsequent search found a knife in the possession of the 19-year-old driver, who was additionally arrested for carrying a knife.

Two police officers were injured during the pursuit and taken to Limassol general hospital, where they received first aid before being discharged.

Limassol CID and traffic police are investigating.