A 79-year-old man is in critical condition following a car accident in Nicosia early on Saturday.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 12.30am on Niki Avenue when, under circumstances being investigated, the 79-year-old’s car collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old.

The impact caused the 19-year-old’s vehicle to crash into a parked car before coming to a stop, causing damage.

The 79-year-old was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains intubated in the intensive care unit. Doctors have described his condition as critical.

Nicosia traffic police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.