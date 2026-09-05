The number of British young people not in employment, education or training (NEET) fell below 1 million in the second ​quarter of 2026 after hitting its highest since 2013 in ‌the first three months of the year, official figures have shown.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of 16-24 year-olds outside the job market or education has risen ​to one of the highest in Europe.

The Office for National ​Statistics counted 981,000 people aged 16-24 as NEET in the ⁠April-to-June period, down from 1.011 million in the first quarter and representing ​13.0 per cent of the age group, down from 13.5 per cent previously.

“These latest figures underline ​why we are addressing youth inactivity as a priority,” work and pensions minister Pat McFadden said, highlighting new work experience placements for the long-term unemployed.

The government has previously ​indicated it may limit increases to the minimum wage for 18-20 year-olds.

A ​report by former minister Alan Milburn warned in May of the risk of a “lost ‌generation” of ⁠NEETs who could make up one in six of the age group within five years.

Milburn’s report blamed the welfare system for “exacerbating inactivity”. But it also highlighted a sharp drop in the number of low- and medium-skilled ​entry-level jobs — including ​part-time Saturday jobs ⁠for schoolchildren — despite buoyancy in the broader labour market for much of the past decade.

The latest data showed the number ​of NEETs increased by 30,000 in the past year.

A ​survey by ⁠Lancaster University’s Work Foundation earlier this week found almost half of medium and larger firms had fewer vacancies for young people than a year ago, partly ⁠due ​to broader use of artificial intelligence and ​automation.

The Confederation of British Industry said higher employment taxes had reduced firms’ overall willingness to hire, ​despite exemptions for some younger workers.