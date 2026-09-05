Protests by groups of masked men on roads around the English port of Dover, the main hub for ferries crossing to France, were disrupting traffic on Saturday, police and port authorities said.

Videos posted on social media showed groups of men dressed in black and wearing scarves and balaclavas blocking major roads in the port.

Kent Police said it was “aware of a protest currently taking place at the Port Of Dover”.

“Officers are in attendance and engaging with protesters”, the police said in a short statement on X.

The police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for information about the nature of the protest and further details, although British media said it was a ‘Stop the Boats’ protest.

The Port of Dover said there was an “ongoing public order incident happening around the town of Dover” affecting all routes in and out of the port.

“We are in contact with Kent Police to understand the situation,” it said.

Ferry operator P&O Ferries said its sailings were going ahead as scheduled. “If you miss your booked departure today, we will get you onto the next available,” it said on X.