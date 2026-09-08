The derelict former Othello cinema in Engomi was on Tuesday classified as dangerous after an inspection found serious structural deterioration, while authorities have also raised public health concerns over conditions inside the building.

The Nicosia district local government organisation (EOA) said a private civil engineer carried out a visual inspection of the property in September 2025 following a complaint about its condition.

The inspection found severely cracked and deteriorated concrete and concluded that the building posed a danger to occupants and passersby.

The owners were informed in October 2025 and again in March 2026 that studies and measures were required to remove the danger.

With no substantial action taken and difficulties in communication between the co-owners, the organisation fenced off parts of the building, including the rear and parking area, in April.

Several civil engineers have since been appointed by the owners and more than one proposal has been submitted to address the danger.

However, implementation requires the agreement of all owners, which has so far prevented progress.

The EOA said it had attempted to facilitate communication between the owners without success.

It is now proceeding with an administrative fine after determining that the owners had failed to comply substantially with the requirements.

The building’s interior has also been described as a significant health hazard.

Information presented earlier this year referred to piles of rubbish, discarded and flammable materials, dead pigeons and cats, animal and human faeces, empty cat food tins and rotting food.

A Nicosia municipal assessment also identified stagnant water and a significant flea infestation.

In a parliamentary question, Alma MP Irene Charalambides described the property as a “ticking health bomb” and asked the government what measures would be taken to protect the public.

The issue follows a complaint from a businessman operating a shop in the building, who accused the district organisation of failing to take effective action despite repeated warnings.

Vasilis Hadjigeorgiou, director of the company operating the store, said staff and customers continued to use the premises despite the building being fenced off and marked with dangerous building signs.

He has called for the immediate imposition of the threatened fine and action to remove the danger, while warning that he would pursue legal measures.

The building has also been the subject of a technical study which found extensive structural damage and weakened concrete and recommended demolition.

The majority owner, which holds more than 70 per cent of the property, has begun procedures for demolition, although the process has yet to progress.

Technical chamber (Etek) president Constantinos Constantis has also called for mandatory structural inspections, saying authorities are characterised by “procrastination” rather than acting proactively after receiving warnings.