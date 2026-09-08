By Andreas Charalambous

As a Greek Cypriot and lifelong Liverpool supporter, I am asking Liverpool FC to pause implementation of the Turkish Airlines partnership and consult its Cypriot supporter community.

Liverpool has an enormous and longstanding following in Cyprus. For many of us, our connection with this club goes beyond football. The culture of Liverpool – community, solidarity, resilience and standing together – is precisely why so many Cypriots identify so strongly with LFC.

That is why putting Türkiye’s national flag carrier across the Liverpool shirt, while Cyprus remains divided and Turkish forces remain in the north of the island, feels extraordinarily tone-deaf.

This is not hostility towards Turkish people, Turkish supporters or Turkish Liverpool fans. It is a question of whether Liverpool considered the impact of this decision on one of its own longstanding supporter communities.

Liverpool on Tuesday agreed a five-year deal for Turkish Airlines to become their main club partner from June 1, 2027, which means the first change in the Anfield side’s leading shirt sponsor since 2010, ending a 17-year run for Standard Chartered.

The deal announced on Tuesday will be worth in excess of £300 million according to media reports, which would place it among the most lucrative in the Premier League.

I meanwhile would like Liverpool FC to answer three simple questions:

1. Was the Official Liverpool Supporters Club in Cyprus consulted before this partnership was agreed?

2. Was the continuing division of Cyprus considered as part of the club’s ethical and reputational due diligence?

3. If it was considered, what assessment was made of the impact of putting Türkiye’s flag carrier on the Liverpool shirt for Greek and Greek Cypriot supporters?

Personally, I will not buy or wear a Liverpool shirt carrying Turkish Airlines as its sponsor.

I’m asking Liverpool FC to pause, listen to its Cypriot supporters and answer those questions before proceeding.

This isn’t about dividing supporters. It’s about making sure part of Liverpool’s global family isn’t simply overlooked.