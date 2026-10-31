A 22-year-old delivery driver was attacked in Limassol on Friday evening.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7.30pm as the man was riding his motorcycle on a Limassol road, when he was hit in the head by an unknown object, thrown at him from an adjacent road by a group of young people.

Following the attack, the 22-year-old visited the Limassol general hospital, where doctors found that he had a fractured nasal bone and a concussion. He was discharged after receiving first aid.

Police investigations are ongoing.