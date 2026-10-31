Forty people illegally residing in the territory of the Republic were deported from Cyprus on Friday.

The repatriation took place as a joint effort between the deputy ministry of migration and officers from the police’s aliens and immigration service (YAM).

Since the beginning of 2026, a total of 8,101 illegal migrants were deported through forced and voluntary repatriations.

In the same period, a total of 1,480 were recorded as having arrived in the Republic.

Police said that the measure is part of wider efforts to combat illegal immigration.