Animal rights activists will gather at Paphos harbour on Sunday to protest against animal abuse and demand stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws.
“Poisoning, shooting and abandoning animals is illegal – so why is it still happening every day? We are protesting to demand the Cyprus government enforce animal protection laws with zero tolerance!” the organisers said in a Facebook post.
The group called on the government to fully enforce animal welfare legislation, demanding tougher prosecutions and “justice for animals”.
The protest is scheduled to begin at 4pm.
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