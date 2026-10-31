Animal rights activists will gather at Paphos harbour on Sunday to protest against animal abuse and demand stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws.

“Poisoning, shooting and abandoning animals is illegal – so why is it still happening every day? We are protesting to demand the Cyprus government enforce animal protection laws with zero tolerance!” the organisers said in a Facebook post.

The group called on the government to fully enforce animal welfare legislation, demanding tougher prosecutions and “justice for animals”.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 4pm.