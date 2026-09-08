The police arrested two individuals aged 24 and 23 on Monday evening after a report that two people had approached an 18-year-old in a park in Limassol at around 8pm and appeared to force him into their vehicle.

The teen said the individuals then drove him to another place where they threatened him over financial disputes.

On receiving information about the kidnapping, the police located the vehicle and those involved.

The two suspects and the teen were taken to the Limassol police station for questioning.

Arrest warrants were secured against the two suspects, who will be taken before the Limassol district court on Tuesday for remand orders.

The police are investigating conspiracy to commit a felony, kidnapping, extortion and money laundering.