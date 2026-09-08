Aston Villa claimed a 3-2 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Tuesday, holding on after a late penalty scare in Belgium to secure a much needed win.

John McGinn put Villa ahead after 11 minutes with a fine strike, but Hugo Vetlesen equalised eight minutes later for the hosts.

Emi Buendia restored Villa’s lead in the 22nd minute before Nicolas Jackson added a third shortly before half time, scoring his first goal for the club.

Club Brugge reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after Aaron Wan Bissaka was penalised for handball. Nicolo Tresoldi then struck the post as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

Villa survived the late pressure to secure their first Champions League win of the season, ending a difficult spell that had seen them fail to score in three successive Premier League matches.

McGinn’s opener was his 12th European goal for Villa, making him the club’s record scorer in European competition.

The victory also gave manager Unai Emery a positive result as he continues to rebuild his squad following the departures of several players from the side that won the Europa League last season.

Villa have brought in 10 new signings during the rebuild, with Emery previously calling for patience as he integrates the new arrivals.