The European Researchers’ Night will return to Nicosia on Friday, September 25, 2026, marking 20 years of bringing science and research closer to the public in Cyprus with an event at the Cyprus State Fair.

The anniversary event, held under the theme “CELEBRATE 2.0 – Two Decades of STEAM-Powered Inspiration”, will invite children and adults to explore science, research and innovation through activities combining science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The event will take place at the Cyprus State Fair grounds in Nicosia and is expected to offer a family-focused experience centred on the STEAM approach.

The European Researchers’ Night has been organised in Cyprus by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) since 2006, in collaboration with the main organisations forming the country’s research and innovation ecosystem.

It has become Cyprus’ largest event dedicated to showcasing research, innovation and science, while providing an opportunity for the public to engage directly with researchers, scientists, academics and innovative entrepreneurs.

Over the past two decades, thousands of pupils and visitors have had the opportunity to meet members of the research community, take part in experiments and interactive activities, and learn more about the world of research.

This year’s anniversary event will look both at the developments that have shaped the event over its 20-year history and at the ideas and technologies that could help shape the future.

The central theme of CELEBRATE 2.0 is the STEAM approach, bringing together science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The organisers said the approach would highlight the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and demonstrate how science, technology and creativity can come together to address current challenges and shape the future.

Visitors to the Cyprus State Fair will be able to explore more than 75 stands staffed by researchers, scientists, academics and representatives of organisations from the research and innovation ecosystem.

The event will also feature more than 80 interactive activities, according to its official website.

These will include scientific experiments, demonstrations, workshops, games, quizzes, simulations, presentations and competitions.

Activities will also be specifically designed for children and families.

Visitors will be able to explore areas ranging from technology and engineering to the arts and mathematics while experimenting, creating, playing and learning through hands-on activities.

The organisers said the event was intended to show that science is for everyone, presenting knowledge as an engaging and entertaining experience rather than simply as an exhibition.

The 2026 event will also provide an opportunity to celebrate the development of the European Researchers’ Night in Cyprus since its launch in 2006.

Over the past 20 years, the event has developed into an established annual occasion that opens the world of science to the public and creates links between the research community and wider society.

This year’s event will place particular emphasis on the younger generation, with today’s pupils expected to become tomorrow’s scientists, engineers, researchers, creators and innovators.

A series of activities linked to the 2026 event will also target pupils, teachers and researchers throughout the school year.

These include the Science Unfold 2026 science communication competition, which will take place during the European Researchers’ Night, as well as the Artistic Creation Activity for 2026-2027 and the Researchers in Schools programme for 2026-2027.

Science Unfold 2026 will be held under the theme “STEAMing Through Time! How research and innovation changed our world”.

The competition will invite pupils to explore a scientific invention or application and present it to the wider public in a creative and accessible way.

The organisers have invited the public to join the anniversary celebrations and discover ideas that could help shape the future.

The detailed programme will be made available through the European Researchers’ Night website at erncyprus.com.

Further information will also be available through the Research and Innovation Foundation website at research.org.cy.

The event is being held under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The European Researchers’ Night 2026 activities are being carried out as part of the “Celebrate 2.0 – Two Decades Of Steam-powered Inspiration” project, under contract number 101305572.

The project is funded by the European Commission through the Horizon Europe programme for research and innovation for 2021-2027.