Investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 3,116 of its own shares on September 8, 2026, as part of an ongoing buyback strategy executed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

According to an announcement on Wednesday, the transaction was carried out through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO) at a price of €1.41 per share.

The company completed the acquisition in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The share repurchase was undertaken pursuant to authorisation granted by shareholders during the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

Demetra Holdings confirmed that a total of 3,116 shares were acquired in a single transaction on September 8, 2026, bringing the total value of the purchase to €4,393.56.