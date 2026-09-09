The final decision regarding the apportion of responsibility among four men found guilty of involvement in the murder of Thanasis Kalogeropoulos was on Wednesday delayed until next month.

The four, aged 46, 44, 24, and 23 years old, had been found guilty “prima facie” in February, meaning that the Limassol criminal court at the time decided they contributed to the crime, and that individual responsibilities regarding Kalogeropoulos’ death and the severity of the punishments they would face would be decided later.

It was initially expected that this decision would be reached on Wednesday, but according to newspaper Phileleftheros, the court found itself unable to come to a final decision “due to the large volume of testimony” before it.

As such, the case was adjourned until October 23, when a decision is expected to be announced.

Shot while on his way to his morning swim

Kalogeropoulos was gunned down at the end of October 2023 while on his way to his morning swim in Limassol. A post-mortem revealed that he had been shot 10 times.

He was “well known to authorities” – a phrase commonly used by police to indicate he had previously been involved in criminal activity.

He was shot at close range from a vehicle by two people with a pistol and a Kalashnikov, before the assailants fled, set fire to their getaway vehicle, and then escaped on a motorcycle.

Police investigations into the matter had led them to the conclusion that the 24-year-old was the mastermind behind the plan, while the 44-year-old is suspected of being one of the two who fired the shots.

The 46-year-old owns the house at which the murder was allegedly planned, while the 23-year-old was allegedly riding the motorcycle.