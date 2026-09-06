Three men were further remanded in police custody on Sunday on suspicion of being involved in a conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal organisation.

They were initially arrested on August 28 in Larnaca and Famagusta after information through Europol about planned murders in Cyprus for a fee, in coordination with the Danish authorities.

The three suspects appeared again before the Famagusta District Court, which met in Larnaca and renewed the remand order of all three suspects for a period of eight days.

“After receiving information through Europol about planned murders in Cyprus Cyprus police immediately activated operational planning in for a fee, cooperation with a team of the Danish police,” the force in Cyprus said.

The coordinated investigation and evaluation of information and evidence led to the issuance of court warrants and an operation in Larnaca and Famagusta, during which three suspects were arrested.

A further five suspects were arrested on Friday in Paphos and remanded on Saturday.

Police intercepted a vehicle carrying the five suspects during Friday’s operation. A search of the vehicle uncovered a pistol, two knives, gloves, masks and three mobile phones, all of which were seized.

The examinations are continued by a special investigative team of the police headquarters, in cooperation with the competent European Authorities.