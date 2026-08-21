The police are investigating an attempted murder after shots were fired in the direction of a 33-year-old man in Ayia Napa in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 5.40am, while the man was driving his car in the Kokkines area of ​​Ayia Napa, with people allegedly opening fire on him.

The 33-year-old escaped injury in the shooting, but his car was damaged.

Shortly afterwards, a car was found burning in an open area in the Avgorou area.

The police are investigating whether the vehicle was used by the perpetrators of the attack.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.