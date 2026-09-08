The prosecution on Tuesday announced it was discontinuing proceedings against three of the six defendants standing trial over the murder of 49-year-old Limassol businessman Stavros Demosthenous.

The decision concerning defendants one, two and three was announced before the Limassol criminal court.

An additional charge of vehicle theft was meanwhile brought against the first defendant, who pleaded guilty to the offence.

The six defendants had previously pleaded not guilty to 15 charges, including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, vehicle theft and arson, illegal possession, transportation and use of a firearm and explosives, and participation in a criminal organisation.

Demosthenous, a businessman and former chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot dead on October 17, 2025, while travelling in a car driven by his 18-year-old son near his home in the Ayios Athanasios area of Limassol.

Investigators said the attack involved several vehicles. A van used in the shooting was later set on fire, while a motorcycle was allegedly used by the perpetrators to flee the area.

The trial had been scheduled to resume on Tuesday, September 8, with further hearing dates set throughout September.

More to follow…