Police are investigating an attempted murder after a 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in Nicosia early on Tuesday.
According to a preliminary police statement, officers were informed at around 1.15am that the 21-year-old had been taken injured to Nicosia general hospital.
He remains in critical condition.
Based on evidence gathered so far, the man is believed to have been attacked with a knife by another person.
Police are already questioning one person in connection with the case, while an arrest warrant is expected to be issued.
Investigations are ongoing.
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