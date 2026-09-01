Police are investigating an attempted murder after a 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in Nicosia early on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary police statement, officers were informed at around 1.15am that the 21-year-old had been taken injured to Nicosia general hospital.

He remains in critical condition.

Based on evidence gathered so far, the man is believed to have been attacked with a knife by another person.

Police are already questioning one person in connection with the case, while an arrest warrant is expected to be issued.

Investigations are ongoing.