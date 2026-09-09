Norway’s King Harald V was laid to rest on Wednesday, in a series of ceremonies marking the culmination of 13 days of national mourning following his death at the age of 89.

Harald, a reformer who spent more than three decades on the throne after gradually emerging from the shadow of his popular and charismatic father, died at a time of multiple crises for the Norwegian royal family.

A procession on foot from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral started at 1200 local time (1000 GMT), punctuated by the sound of cannons being fired from Oslo’s Akershus fortress.

Tens of thousands of people lined the capital’s Karl Johan Avenue, police said, with crowds falling completely silent as the coffin passed.

The procession was followed by a church ceremony starting at 1300 local time (1100 GMT). It began with a nationwide minute of silence.

Among the guests were Britain’s Prince William and Princess Anne; Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko; Spain’s King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia; Sweden’s royal family; and Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary.

Heads of state from around the world were invited.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Oslo late on Tuesday, meeting with Norway’s prime minister to discuss the war with Russia, officials from both sides said. He also marched in the procession. When he left the cathedral, the crowds clapped and cheered for him.

Representing the United States was Allison Hooker, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, the Norwegian government said.

IS THE NEW QUEEN ATTENDING?

Queen Mette-Marit, 53, the commoner wife of Norway’s new King Haakon VIII, attended the funeral but travelled by car with Harald’s widow, Queen Sonja, 89.

Mette-Marit is recovering from a lung transplant she underwent in June. Last week, she had to cancel plans to attend her husband’s oath ceremony in parliament due to complications following her operation.

Her son, Marius Borg Hoiby, from a relationship before her marriage to Haakon, was at the funeral despite being under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor after his conviction for rape and domestic violence. He is appealing the sentence.

Hoiby was one of the pall-bearers during the transfer of Harald’s coffin to the royal chapel on August 31, drawing criticism in some quarters in Norway and abroad.

After Wednesday’s service, four F-35 fighter jets flew over the cathedral, with one of them breaking out to symbolically mark the king’s passing.

A smaller procession, walking to the rhythm of Frederic Chopin’s Funeral March, accompanied the coffin to the royal crypt at Akershus Fortress overlooking Oslo harbour. There, Harald’s coffin will be placed in a sarcophagus, alongside those of his parents.

When Haakon emerges from the crypt, the national mourning period will formally end and flags that have flown at half-mast since Harald’s death will be raised. Church bells across Norway will ring for an hour.

Crowds of people watch as the funeral procession with Norway’s King Harald’s coffin proceeds towards Oslo Cathedral

A POPULAR KING

Norwegian police said securing the funeral has been the largest planned operation in the force’s history, with large crowds gathering in central Oslo. School children have been allowed to skip classes to attend the funeral.

“He had meant so much for me and my family and for the whole country as an institution that brings us respect…,” said Elisabeth Kallevik Nesheim, 66, dressed in black and wearing a funeral veil over her eyes.

“So, we really loved our royal family,” she said, adding she had travelled from Norway’s west coast for the occasion.

Hundreds of thousands of Norwegians have already paid tribute to Harald by leaving flowers, candles and flags outside the Royal Palace or filing past his coffin in the royal chapel.

Many mourners have praised Harald’s inclusiveness, while Haakon described him as a wonderful father in his first address to the nation as sovereign.

Despite its recent troubles, the monarchy remains broadly popular: 72% of Norwegians support it, while 20% favour a republic or another form of government, a Norstat poll for broadcaster NRK published on September 1 found, the first poll taken since Harald’s death.