British food price inflation is likely to climb to nearly 4 per cent by the end of the year and exceed 6 per cent by the middle ​of 2027 due to the ongoing impact of the US-Iran war, drought ‌in Europe and the El Niño weather pattern, an industry body said on Wednesday.

The Food and Drink Federation forecast prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks in December would be 3.9 per cent ​higher than the year before – down sharply from its previous forecast of nearly ​10 per cent inflation – but it said prices would continue to rise ⁠after and peak at 6.4 per cent in July 2027.

“Food and drink manufacturers have kept ​food prices as low as possible during the energy shock since the closure of ​the Strait of Hormuz … but they can’t do this indefinitely,” FDF Chief Executive Karen Betts said.

“Persistently higher costs of energy, logistics and packaging, compounded by this summer’s extreme heat, mean ​that food prices will rise this year, and we believe that rise will ​be sustained into 2027,” she added.