The Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), in co-operation with the Italian Embassy in Cyprus, will hold a major business forum on shipping and Cyprus-Italy economic relations on October 9, 2026, following a successful bilateral business roundtable earlier this year.

The event, which will take place at 10am at the DP World Terminal in Limassol, will bring together representatives of the Italian and Cypriot governments and businesses from the shipping and wider business sectors, under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

Speaking to Entrepreneurial Limassol, Evel’s own periodical, chamber president Andreas Tsouloftas said that preparations were already under way for what he described as a major business event, with shipping expected to be a central focus alongside broader business issues.

The forum will be followed by a networking lunch and B2G and B2B meetings, giving government and business representatives from the two countries an opportunity to establish direct contacts and explore potential areas of co-operation.

The event follows the first Italy-Cyprus Business Roundtable, which was held at the Evel premises on May 27 as part of the official visit to Cyprus by Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

That meeting was aimed at strengthening economic and institutional dialogue between Cyprus and Italy and identifying new opportunities for bilateral co-operation.

Discussions covered energy and infrastructure, port development, shipping, industrial technologies and defence, as well as export and investment financing, connectivity and logistics in the Mediterranean.

The May roundtable brought together representatives of governments, institutional organisations and businesses from both countries.

It was supported by the Embassy of Italy in Cyprus, the Italian Trade Agency, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), Invest Cyprus, the Cyprus-Italy Business Association and the Italy-Cyprus Chamber of Commerce.

Tajani delivered the opening address, while Keve President Stavros Stavrou highlighted the significant potential for further strengthening trade, investment and business co-operation between Cyprus and Italy.

The latest initiative is expected to build on the momentum generated by the May meeting, with a particular focus on shipping and the development of new business partnerships between Cypriot and Italian companies.

The organisers are expected to announce the detailed agenda and further practical information about the October forum at a later stage.

Interested participants have been invited to confirm their attendance by September 25 by contacting the Italian Embassy by email.