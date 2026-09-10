The French Football Federation is withdrawing its support for Gianni Infantino’s re-election bid as Fifa chief next year, FFF President Philippe Diallo said on Thursday, saying trust in the head of world soccer’s governing body had been broken.

The decision was taken unanimously by the FFF’s executive committee, Diallo said.

“The trust placed in the Fifa president has been broken,” Diallo told reporters. “The way in which we envisage the running of world football no longer corresponds with the way it is being conducted.”

Infantino, who is seeking another term as Fifa president, has faced mounting criticism since his failed proposal to sell a 20 per cent stake in Fifa competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors was abandoned in July following widespread opposition from football’s regional confederations.

Diallo said France had initially backed Infantino’s candidacy at the end of June, when he was the only declared candidate, but that subsequent events had fundamentally changed the circumstances.

“The conditions for our support for his candidacy were no longer there,” he said.

Diallo added that the proposed stake sale, which emerged without what he described as proper consultation or information being provided to federations, had raised serious questions over Fifa’s governance and decision-making.

Several European federations, including England’s and Italy’s, have withdrawn their backing for Infantino since the collapse of his proposal.

Uefa, the Asian Football Confederation and North America’s Concacaf have called for change at the top of Fifa and are seeking a credible alternative ahead of the March election.

Diallo said France’s decision formed part of a broader movement within Uefa and beyond and that discussions would now focus on governance reform and finding a candidate capable of defeating Infantino.

“It is not enough simply to criticise if you want things to move forward. You also have to make proposals,” Diallo said.

He added that Uefa would need to define a platform for the next Fifa leadership cycle and, when the time came, choose a candidate for the election.

“We will need to be ready by then to put forward a candidacy capable of winning the Fifa presidency,” Diallo said.

Infantino still has the support of South America’s Conmebol and Africa’s CAF.

The Fifa presidential election will take place in Rabat on March 18, 2027, with the deadline for candidacies on November 18.