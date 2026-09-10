Iran has temporarily suspended a 10 per cent charge on freight fees for foreign vessels carrying imported or exported oil, gas and liquid petroleum products to and from Iran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

A US naval blockade has sharply disrupted the country’s seaborne oil exports.

The presidential legal deputy ordered the collection to stop until the government approves and publishes a list of products subject to the charge, Fars said.

Fars said the charge had increased the cost of transporting oil, gas and liquid products, and suspending the levy could reduce transportation costs and encourage foreign fleets to carry goods to or from Iran.