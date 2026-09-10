Tasting multiple wines side by side can make it easier to determine which is to your liking

Mid-summer, and a Cyprus wine exhibition took place in the village of Pissouri. This was the sixth wine exhibition organised by the village and was held under the auspices of the commerce ministry.

Wine exhibitions like the Pissouri one are important for consumers. They play a crucial role in the wine purchase and consumption process, helping individuals make informed decisions about their wine choices. There were nine wineries at the event.

When you walk into the exhibition you don’t need to know the difference between Maratheftiko and Giannoudi. What matters is noticing what you enjoy. Tasting a few different wines side by side makes those differences stand out. Even if you don’t know the ‘proper’ way to taste, you’ll quickly get a feel for what suits your taste buds.

Getting the most out of wine tasting isn’t about having a magic palate. It’s mostly about curiosity and being open to saying ‘Nope, not for me’ or ‘Wow, I didn’t expect to like that!’ There is no secret, just simple steps that help you remember and photograph the wines you enjoy and skip the ones that don’t work for you.

2025 Lion Spirit Winery, Vasilissa, PGI Pafos, ABV 12.5%

Vasilissa grapes are from Paphos, and this is a new addition to Lion Spirit winery. Pale lemon-green in colour, Vasilissa offers amazing aromas of honeysuckle and grapefruit with appealing notes of peaches, apricot, jasmine and herbs. Medium body with a touch of creamy texture as well as esters and lavender honey, underscored by crisp acidity and supple body on the palate. Enjoy with melon and prosciutto, goat cheese salad, vegetarian sushi, or prawns with lime marinade. €18

2025 Lion Spirit Winery Promara, PGI Pafos, ABV 12.5%

From Paphos too, also with standard white wine vinification. Bright greenish yellow with straw-coloured reflections. It is distinct and characterful and offers scents of green apples, citrus grapefruit and lime, tropical with some herbs and notes of minerality. As it opens, it displays citrus fruits and white pepper aromas. On the palate it is fresh, vibrant and lively. Perfectly balanced with an attractively tangy finish. Drink as an aperitif, with mango and avocado salad, with raw fish and seafood. It can also be used as a companion in pasta dishes. €18

2025 Zambartas Winery Xynisteri, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13%

Straw yellow in the glass with an elegant nose that is delightfully fruity featuring white peach, crushed yellow apple and white flowers with a touch of spice. In the mouth, the palate is juicy with brisk acidity and some ripe orchard fruits. Its flavour is rich, soft and fresh, an inner sweetness offsetting a salty mineral inflection toward the close as hints of sour lime fade in a long and persistent finish. A great wine to go along with seafood dishes, grilled halloumi, white meats, or mozzarella cheese. €10.50

2025 Zambartas Winery Promara, PGI Lemesos, ABV12.5%

The wine has a lovely balance of bright freshness with extra texture and depth. It is a sophisticated and elegant expression of Promara, presenting a luminous yellow colour with green reflections and aromas of linden, acacia and thyme, while the palate is well structured with flavours of exotic fruit, citrus and honey complemented by a subtle mineral note. Capable of ageing for decades due to its richness in aroma precursors and the integrity of its freshness and flavour. Pair with sushi, delicious with seafood, soy glazed salmon and barbecued prawns. €14

2025 Lion Spirit winery, Summer Blush Rosé, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13%

Α blend of Grenache Noir and Marathetfiko with a vibrant pale pink colour. Refreshing with generous notes of summer fruits, fresh strawberry, raspberry, melon and rose petals, and zesty citrus. The juicy red fruit flavours are complemented by bright, crispy, citrus fruit acidity and a rich, lively finish with a gentle sweetness. The Grenache Noir contributes to a smooth, rounded texture, while the Maratheftiko adds a slight tannic backbone giving the wine structure and a hint of spice. This wine goes well with prosciutto and grilled brie or pasta salad. It tastes great anywhere you drink it. €12

2024 Papaioannou Winery Maratheftiko Rosé, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13.5%

From Vasa Koilaniou, this is a lovely afternoon sipper. Made from Maratheftiko, the robe shows a soft, brilliant strawberry colour with bluish tints developing over time towards more orangey nuances. The bouquet releases aromas of summer fruits, cassis and redcurrant. Floral note of rose along with hints of grapefruit complete the picture. On the palate, the impression is fresh and full with great aromatic persistence and balance; the finish is fresh, offering notes of candy. This Krasochoria rosé is ideal as an aperitif or with shellfish and subtly spiced dishes. €9

2025 Zambartas Winey Garden of Cyprus Rosé, PGI Lemesos, ABV 12%

This wine was the first ever produced by Zambartas Winery. With 60% Lefkada, the rest is a blend of international grapes – Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Mataro and Grenache. This dark, medium-bodied rosé from Zambartas commands the stage with its hearty presence. On the nose, fruity notes of cherry, pomegranate and watermelon are deepened by savoury green herbs like sage and chaparral along with roses. The palate is rich but taut, with flavours of Maraschino cherry, yellow plum, and wild strawberry, fruit and leaves. A hint of tannin focuses the long finish, leaving a lingering impression of plum skin and sweet spice. A rosé to convert people who don’t think pink wines can be serious. Fruit and tannins make this rosé an ideal match for a bistro burger with fries or a charcuterie and cheese board, salmon, sushi, anchovies, sausages, fried chicken and Mediterranean tapas. €11