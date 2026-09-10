The trial concerning suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, who stands accused of rape and domestic abuse is scheduled to continue before the Paphos district court on Thursday.

The hearing will continue behind closed doors after having been adjourned in July as the prosecution was unable to ensure the attendance of additional witnesses.

The prosecution will be represented by senior advocate of the Republic Mikaella Pashiardi.

Around ten prosecution witnesses have testified so far. Initially, another 18 were expected to testify, but this number is now expected to be limited to 20.

Among the people expected to testify at the next trials is the complainant.

The former Paphos mayor faces five charges relating to rape, indecent assault of a woman, indecent assault of a woman by another act, assault causing actual bodily harm and administering a drug or other substance capable of intoxicating or neutralising a person’s resistance.

Phedonos firmly denies all allegations.