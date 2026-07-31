The trial concerning suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, who stands accused of rape and domestic abuse, was adjourned until September 10.

The hearing continued behind closed doors on Thursday and was scheduled to resume on Friday, but was delayed as the prosecution was unable to ensure the attendance of additional witnesses.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), around ten prosecution witnesses have testified so far. Initially, another 18 were expected to testify, but this number is now expected to be limited to 20.

Among the people expected to testify at the next trials is the complainant.

Members of the investigative team have already testified in the context of the evidence, while after the presentation of the evidence, the summoning of witnesses continued this week.

The former Paphos mayor faces five charges relating to rape and indecent assault against a woman. He is also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and of administering a drug or other substance capable of drugging or neutralising a person’s power of resistance.

Phedonos firmly denies all allegations.