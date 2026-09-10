Akel secretary-general says the party will seek a broad movement for ‘progressive change’

Akel secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou has set out the conditions that any candidate seeking the party’s backing in the 2028 presidential elections would have to meet, ruling out support for a candidate who does not prioritise a Cyprus settlement.

Speaking at an event marking the party’s 100th anniversary, Stefanou said the party would not support “a candidacy that does not prioritise the solution of the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework”.

He also ruled out a candidate who would “serve the current model of governance, in which the well-being of numbers takes precedence over the needs of citizens”.

“A candidacy that will serve the interests of the few, preserving the shadows of corruption and collusion that stigmatised both the Anastasiades and the Christodoulides government, is not an option,” he stressed.

‘A broad movement for 2028’

Stefanou did not name a specific candidate for 2028 but said the party was working towards creating a broad social movement for “progressive change”.

“Our belief is that, in view of the next presidential elections, a majority social movement can be created to achieve progressive change. We are working to shape this majority movement,” he said.

Former presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis was among those attending the centenary event and was seated in the front row.

Mavroyiannis, who was backed by Akel in the 2023 presidential election and has maintained his interest in running again, lost to Nikos Christodoulides in the second round after receiving 48 per cent of the vote.

Stefanou went on to criticised the government over a plethora of topics covering energy, water, waste management as well as corruption, saying the country faced major risks in areas requiring long term planning.

“The last two governments did not do what they should have done,” he said.

The secretary-general argued that Cyprus had failed to invest in infrastructure and policies in time.

He also accused successive governments of allowing corruption and institutional entanglement to grow, saying this had “taken off during the days of Anastasiades and continues to gallop during the days of the current government”.

Akel’s century of political history

The speech came as Akel marked a century since its establishment.

The party was founded in 1926 under the name ‘communist party of Cyprus’ (KKK) with the aim of opposing worker exploitation and seeking Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule.

The KKK was banned in 1931 after the anti-colonial revolt in that year and subsequent restrictions imposed by the British.

In 1941, leading members of the underground communist movement and others established the ‘progressive party of working people’ (Akel).

The two organisations eventually united, with the KKK merging into Akel in 1944.

Akel initially supported a gradual route towards self-determination, but later adopted a position in favour of immediate union (Enosis) with Greece.

During the 1950s it opposed the armed tactics of Eoka A, while several Akel partisans were killed by Eoka during the period.

Following independence, Akel became a major force in Cypriot politics. It backed Ioannis Clerides in the first presidential election in 1959 against Archbishop Makarios.

The party later established itself as one of the largest political forces on the island.

It won 20 of the 56 parliamentary seats in 2001 and remained the largest party after the 2006 election, before becoming the second largest in subsequent elections.

Former Akel leader Demetris Christofias was elected president in 2008, defeating Ioannis Kasoulides in the second round with 53.4 per cent of the vote. He was the first Akel leader to become president.

The party subsequently backed Stavros Malas in the 2013 and 2018 presidential elections, who lost both contests.

In 2023, Akel supported Mavroyiannis, who reached the second round after securing 29.6 per cent in the first round.

He received 48 per cent in the runoff but was eventually defeated by Christodoulides.

At the 2026 parliamentary election, Akel remained the second largest party with 23.9 per cent of the vote and 15 seats.

Closing his centenary speech, Stefanou called on Akel to continue its political course into its “second century”.

“On the streets of struggle, we continue making history the future,” he said.