The need for a comprehensive assessment of the national health scheme (Gesy) was among the main issues discussed during a meeting between Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides and Akel secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou on Friday.

“Regardless of the problems that have arisen and continue to arise – the shortcomings, distortions and other issues – it has been proven in practice that Gesy can provide universal and equal access to healthcare services, regardless of one’s status or income,” Stefanou said after the meeting.

Stefanou described the discussion as “very constructive and thorough” and Gesy as “a very significant achievement for society”, which his party sought to safeguard and strengthen.

“For us, it is of paramount importance to complete and submit a comprehensive assessment of needs,” he said.

Stefanou said it was necessary to evaluate how the health system was developing to inform future decisions and ensure that needs were met in a cost-effective manner, while maintaining the system’s efficiency, sustainability and quality.

“We discussed issues relating to the shaping of the sector, bearing in mind the large number of applications that have been submitted for the creation of new hospitals of various sizes, which will add hundreds of beds to the system,” he said.

Stefanou also expressed concern over the acquisition of hospitals across the Republic by investment funds, saying the sustainability of public hospitals must be guaranteed so they can continue to fulfil their “social function”.

“And because Gesy creates conditions of competition between the public and private sectors, there is a great need for the state to support the efforts of public hospitals, so that they can be competitive in the health sector for the benefit of society,” he said.

Concluding, Stefanou described his meeting with Charalambides as a “very good dialogue”, saying discussions would continue both in and outside parliament.