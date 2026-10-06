Four people were arrested for offences including burglary, theft, illegal entry and malicious damage during targeted police operations across Cyprus overnight, police said on Tuesday.

A total of 605 vehicles were stopped and 742 drivers and passengers checked, while 33 premises were inspected without any complaints recorded.

Traffic police filed 328 reports, including 132 for speeding.

Officers also carried out 136 alcohol tests, with six positive results, and four preliminary drug tests, one of which was positive.

A total of 20 vehicles were seized during the operation.